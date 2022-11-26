2022 has been nothing short of a consistent year for Troy Ave. The Brooklyn-born rapper shared his third project of the year earlier this weekend, aptly named New York City: The Movie. As HipHopDX notes, it was accompanied by a film of the same name.

Initially, the movie was going to be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. Since then, however, the 37-year-old has had a change of heart. At the time of publication, it’s available to stream for free on Worldstar‘s YouTube channel.

With his 13-track album, Troy had a big goal in mind. “This what we on this that New York City Sound!” he wrote in a recent Instagram caption.

“Atlanta got they $hit Chicago, Cali, Detroit etc. all got they $hit and it’s all [heart emoji] but this that East Coast independent king $hit. Time we start looking and sounding like where we from again!”

The “Sex Tape” hitmaker went on, “Remember when I came in the game and put all the OGs on my wave outta love & to remind the world of that NYC sound?! Well Ima restore the feeling [100 emoji] And all my people from outta town that appreciate that classic feel I got U! Just know u don’t go to the Chinese store when u want pizza!”

Fans will be happy to know that Troy Ave has already confirmed he’s got even more new music on the way. The tenth edition of his White Christmas mixtape series is expected to land on December 25th, just in time for the holidays.

Stream New York City: The Movie on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, check out Troy Ave's new movie on YouTube above.

New York City: The Movie Tracklist:

Based On A True Story Ice T My Favorite Place Classic Feel Versace On A Monday Backyard Freestyle Hot Boy My Day New Regretful Interlude Regretful The Monkey Business Prime Time Viking

