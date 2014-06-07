rappers react
- LifeHovain Hylton's Death Leaves The Hip-Hop Community In MourningThe late industry icon worked with everyone from Joey Bada$$ to Cam'ron throughout his career.ByHayley Hynes95.2K Views
- MusicMigos, Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti and More React to China Rap Group 'Higher Brothers' VideoIn 88rising's latest installment of "Rappers React," Migos, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty and more take a look at China's exploding rap group: "Higher Brothers."ByQ. K. W.190 Views
- NewsArtists React To Death Of Terence CrutcherArtists react to the killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of a Tulsa police officer.ByRose Lilah16.1K Views
- NewsCelebrities React & Respond To The Murder Of Five Dallas Police OfficersHip-hop artists and celebrities alike have responded on social media to the murder of five Dallas cops during a recent protest. ByRose Lilah205 Views
- NewsKanye West, Lupe Fiasco & More Mourn The Death Of DJ Timbuck2Chicago's hip-hop elite reacts to the tragic death of DJ Timbuck2. ByAngus Walker35.7K Views
- NewsRappers React To "Orange Is The New Black" & "Game Of Thrones"See what rappers have been saying about the respective season debut and season finale.ByRose Lilah64 Views
- NewsT-Wayne Reacts To "Nasty (Freestyle)" VinesWatch as T-Wayne views some of the Vines that used his "Nasty (Freestyle)" song.ByRose Lilah138 Views
- NewsTracy Morgan In Critical Condition After Car Accident, Rappers Send PrayersTracy Morgan has been critically injured following a six car pile-up in New Jersey.ByTrevor Smith38.7K Views