Aside from new releases from Canadian R&B duo dvsn and NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again Collective, this weekend has also delivered a highly anticipated new arrival from Willie The Kid and V Don, who shared their Deutsche Marks III project today (October 28).

The 12-track record features an impressive roster of guest artists, from Eto on “Heather Grey 2” and Ransom on the following track, “But of Course,” to Rome Streetz on the eleventh title, “Gallery.”

Along with their new album, WTK and V Don dropped off a visual for “1000 Eyes,” which fans have been leaving heavy praise for in the YouTube comment section.

“These visuals are ill and the whole album is [fire emoji],” and “Willie’s visuals always remind me of those old school Italian movies. Best era for cinema in the ’70s, period. Deutsche Marks III vinyl has been ordered,” users wrote to the rapper and producer duo.

Aside from their DM trilogy, in the past, we’ve also seen The Kid and V Don collaborate on projects like 2018’s Blue Notes, as well as their Heather Grey EP which was released in the following year.

Stream Deutsche Marks III on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which songs from the new album are your favourite in the comments.

Deutsche Marks III Tracklist: