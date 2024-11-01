Lloyd Banks Is Back To Haunt His Competition's Nightmares With "Halloween Havoc V"

"You already know what I do around this time of year!!" Yes, we do Banks, yes, we do.

It's true once again in 2024 with the V installment in the series here as of yesterday. It's the second in two years, with the fourth, The 72nd Hr , ending a seven-year absence. Halloween Havoc V is the first project for Lloyd Banks this year and it's quite the way for him to reintroduce himself solo wise. Across the 16 songs, he's sounding more imposing than ever before over some equally frightening beats. A huge shout out goes to Cartune Beatz, Arkatech Beatz, Formula 2, among others for keeping the grim vibe of these tapes alive. Despite this being such a substantial listen according to the fans, Power 105.1 says there's a chance that A.O.N. (All or Nothing) Series Vol. 3: Despite My Mistakes, drops sooner than later.

"That n**** Banks one of the top n****s ever with bars. That’s one rap n**** n****s don’t play with. It’s certain rap n****s n****s don’t play with. He got a million lines [where] you’ll be like, ‘How the f*** I didn’t think of that?'" That was Benny The Butcher (via HipHopDX) talking about how talented Lloyd Banks , his New York contemporary, really is. Given how the Griselda affiliate was conveying his message, it almost sounds like the former G-Unit MC is someone to be feared. That is especially true around this time of year, as Lloyd Banks is known to drop projects in his fan-favorite Halloween Havoc series.

