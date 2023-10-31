Lloyd Banks Resurrects “Halloween Havoc” Series From The Grave With “The 72nd Hr”

Lloyd Banks brings back the series after a seven-year hiatus.

BYZachary Horvath
Lloyd Banks Resurrects “Halloween Havoc” Series From The Grave With “The 72nd Hr”blur mask

On Halloween Eve Maryland rapper Lloyd Banks announced that a popular series amongst his fans would finally be making a return. He hopped on the Gram to share this news with his followers. He excitedly said, "Halloween Havoc IV 'The 72nd Hr' available at midnight!!! On all streaming platforms!!! & Itunes!!!! 100% independent let’s run this up!!!" 

Well, he delivered on that promise and the new tape is here. As we reported yesterday, the album contains 15 tracks. There is also only two features on Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr, too. Those two names are Vado and Sy Ari Da Kid. Lloyd Banks kicked off this Halloween series (on streaming) in 2015. He dropped the second installment and then third a year later.

Read More: North West Reveals Her Favorite Kanye West Song, Claims She Wanted To Meet Tupac

Listen To Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr From Lloyd Banks

Perhaps the reason for the delay on bringing back a new title is due to another saga of projects Banks started. In 2021, he would end the album hiatus in 2021 with The Course of the Inevitable. He would go on to drop two more in 2022 and then in 2023. See what Lloyd is rapping about with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Lloyd Banks, Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr? Is this the best entry in the Halloween Havoc series? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far from this project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lloyd Banks, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr Tracklist:

  1. Above the Law
  2. Convoy
  3. Familiar Scars
  4. Speeding Season
  5. Dangerous Minds
  6. No Opinions
  7. Clubbin' & Chaos
  8. Diamond Heist (feat. Vado)
  9. Trap Dice
  10. Broken Arrows
  11. You Shouldn't Be Here
  12. Roaming Weather
  13. Take Me Under
  14. Bad Advice (feat. Sy Ari Da Kid)
  15. Condolences

Read More: Flavor Flav Rakes In National Anthem Offers Following Outstanding Performance

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.