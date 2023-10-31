Lloyd Banks Resurrects “Halloween Havoc” Series From The Grave With “The 72nd Hr”

On Halloween Eve Maryland rapper Lloyd Banks announced that a popular series amongst his fans would finally be making a return. He hopped on the Gram to share this news with his followers. He excitedly said, "Halloween Havoc IV 'The 72nd Hr' available at midnight!!! On all streaming platforms!!! & Itunes!!!! 100% independent let’s run this up!!!"

Well, he delivered on that promise and the new tape is here. As we reported yesterday, the album contains 15 tracks. There is also only two features on Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr, too. Those two names are Vado and Sy Ari Da Kid. Lloyd Banks kicked off this Halloween series (on streaming) in 2015. He dropped the second installment and then third a year later.

Listen To Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr From Lloyd Banks

Perhaps the reason for the delay on bringing back a new title is due to another saga of projects Banks started. In 2021, he would end the album hiatus in 2021 with The Course of the Inevitable. He would go on to drop two more in 2022 and then in 2023. See what Lloyd is rapping about with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Lloyd Banks, Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr? Is this the best entry in the Halloween Havoc series? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far from this project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lloyd Banks, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd Hr Tracklist:

Above the Law Convoy Familiar Scars Speeding Season Dangerous Minds No Opinions Clubbin' & Chaos Diamond Heist (feat. Vado) Trap Dice Broken Arrows You Shouldn't Be Here Roaming Weather Take Me Under Bad Advice (feat. Sy Ari Da Kid) Condolences

