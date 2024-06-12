Benny The Butcher Dubs Lloyd Banks One Of The Top Rappers Ever

One NY rapper showing love to another.

Benny the Butcher is part of a long line of New York rap cliques. Griselda took the music world by storm in the 2020s, thanks in no small part to Benny's gritty rhymes and intricate wordplay. He helped to spark a movement alongside Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine. Benny is no stranger to the cliques who came before, however. The Buffalo rapper has praised the likes of Dipset and G-Unit in the past, but he felt the need to single out one artist in particular during a recent Instagram Story: Lloyd Banks.

50 Cent was the head honcho of G-Unit, but Benny told fans that Lloyd Banks was the real unsung talent of the outfit. "Lloyd Banks, one of the top n**gas ever," Benny the Butcher stated. "That's one rap n**ga that n**gas don't wanna play with." The praise didn't end there. The rapper claimed that Lloyd Banks was unrivaled when it came to "bars" and inventing clever turns of phrase. "He got a million lines," he added. "You be like, 'How the f*ck I didn't think of that.'" The praise makes perfect sense, given that Benny has worked with Banks before. They were two of the rappers featured on the Griselda posse cut "Element of Surprise." Benny and Banks also linked up for the 2022 single "Living Proof."

Benny The Butcher Has Worked With Banks Multiple Times

The admiration that Benny the Butcher has for the G-Unit rapper is not one-sided. Lloyd Banks hopped on social media (a rarity) in 2022 to praise the Griselda album WWCD. He posted the artwork and track list for the album, along with the message: "Shout to the griselda family. New Album out now WWCD sh*t is [fire emoji] and the production is incredible." The rapper has undergone a critical reappraisal in the last few years, partially due to the attention he's gotten from Griselda. He told Billboard that he was grateful to be in the position he's in. He then likened himself to former Lox rapper Jadakiss.