Lloyd Banks Makes Light Work Of Playboi Carti's "EVIL J0RDAN" Beat On "Courtside Freestyle"

BY Zachary Horvath 273 Views
No matter the subgenre, Lloyd Banks is showing that he can rap over any production style with his latest freestyle.

Lloyd Banks has been an absolute machine. You give him anything to rap over and he just automatically knows what direction to go in. He's like the ChatGPT of MCs. It may be a corny nickname, but we have no other way to describe him right now.

That's the case especially after hearing his latest freestyle, "Courtside." In this instance, he's taking over Playboi Carti's MUSIC hit "EVIL J0RDAN" with a diverse set of flows and rhyme schemes. "You lucky I'm not at my old ways, you would've been out the door / I'm soon to announce the tour, I don' evolved to entrepreneur / The bank can never be washed up, like everyday Janhvi Kapoor."

Or there's this set of bars, "Chrome Heart in these b*tches face / Killin' sh*t for so long / You ain't really go far, you don't get complaints / All professional talkers, stalkers, Bogard when we lift the gates."

He's absolutely locked in from start to finish finding every pocket imaginable no matter where the beat goes. It just goes to show how lyrical rap can exceed beyond boom bap or jazz instrumentals.

"Banks lyrics over a Carti beat is crazy," one YouTube commenter writes. "Flashback to Banks in 2004 when he won the Mixtape Artist of the Year!!! Beats are getting slayed frequently..." another states. See what all the hype is about with the link below.

Lloyd Banks "Courtside Freestyle"

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody's tough, that's EBT, then E2, that's BET
No brains or goals, they'll play the role, they train to go, that's TTG
Sore loser, I'ma take my ball and go home like DDG
Rapped about since DVDs, cash me out, no PPPs
Palm trees for my easy breeze, four seasons with freezy sleeves
Don't call when you need me please, more keys for my pleated jeans

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
