No matter the subgenre, Lloyd Banks is showing that he can rap over any production style with his latest freestyle.

Everybody's tough, that's EBT, then E2, that's BET No brains or goals, they'll play the role, they train to go, that's TTG Sore loser, I'ma take my ball and go home like DDG Rapped about since DVDs, cash me out, no PPPs Palm trees for my easy breeze, four seasons with freezy sleeves Don't call when you need me please, more keys for my pleated jeans

That's the case especially after hearing his latest freestyle, "Courtside." In this instance, he's taking over Playboi Carti 's MUSIC hit "EVIL J0RDAN" with a diverse set of flows and rhyme schemes. "You lucky I'm not at my old ways, you would've been out the door / I'm soon to announce the tour, I don' evolved to entrepreneur / The bank can never be washed up, like everyday Janhvi Kapoor."

Lloyd Banks has been an absolute machine. You give him anything to rap over and he just automatically knows what direction to go in. He's like the ChatGPT of MCs. It may be a corny nickname, but we have no other way to describe him right now.

