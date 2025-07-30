Lloyd Banks has been an absolute machine. You give him anything to rap over and he just automatically knows what direction to go in. He's like the ChatGPT of MCs. It may be a corny nickname, but we have no other way to describe him right now.
That's the case especially after hearing his latest freestyle, "Courtside." In this instance, he's taking over Playboi Carti's MUSIC hit "EVIL J0RDAN" with a diverse set of flows and rhyme schemes. "You lucky I'm not at my old ways, you would've been out the door / I'm soon to announce the tour, I don' evolved to entrepreneur / The bank can never be washed up, like everyday Janhvi Kapoor."
Or there's this set of bars, "Chrome Heart in these b*tches face / Killin' sh*t for so long / You ain't really go far, you don't get complaints / All professional talkers, stalkers, Bogard when we lift the gates."
He's absolutely locked in from start to finish finding every pocket imaginable no matter where the beat goes. It just goes to show how lyrical rap can exceed beyond boom bap or jazz instrumentals.
"Banks lyrics over a Carti beat is crazy," one YouTube commenter writes. "Flashback to Banks in 2004 when he won the Mixtape Artist of the Year!!! Beats are getting slayed frequently..." another states. See what all the hype is about with the link below.
Lloyd Banks "Courtside Freestyle"
Quotable Lyrics:
Everybody's tough, that's EBT, then E2, that's BET
No brains or goals, they'll play the role, they train to go, that's TTG
Sore loser, I'ma take my ball and go home like DDG
Rapped about since DVDs, cash me out, no PPPs
Palm trees for my easy breeze, four seasons with freezy sleeves
Don't call when you need me please, more keys for my pleated jeans