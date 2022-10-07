Over two decades after dropping off The Realness, Queensbridge-born rapper Cormega has shared his long-awaited follow-up project The Realness II, featuring appearances from Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc.

As Rock the Bells notes, the renowned lyricist tapped producers like The Alchemist, Sha Money XL, Havoc, and Big Ty to assist him, as well as Harry Fraud, Domingo, Large Professor, Street Runner, Popsyyz, and Cam.

The Realness II‘s lead single, “Essential,” arrived in August, and marks Cormega’s comeback after a hiatus from making music.

During his time off, the 52-year-old kept busy with other ventures, such as writing two books, launching a fashion line, and creating a collaborative art series in tandem with Amar Stewart.

Stream Cormega’s The Realness II below, and let us know what your top three favourite songs on the new album’s tracklist are in the comments.

The Realness II Tracklist:

1. Once And For All

2. Her Name

3. Glorious (feat. Nas)

4. The Saga Resumes

5. What’s Understood

6. Life And Rhymes

7. Grand Scheme (feat. Lloyd Banks)

8. White Roses

9. Essential

10. This Life Of Ours

11. Age Of Wisdom

12. Paradise (feat. Havoc)

13. Man Vs Myth

