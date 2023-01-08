RJ Payne is undeniably one of the most consistent names in the underground hip-hop scene. His work ethic combines with his lethal bars to make him one of the most respected emcees in the game.

On Friday (January 6), he returned to drop off his newest single, “BANKS MEETS PAYNE” featuring none other than G-Unit rapper, Lloyd Banks.

On the new link-up, the two rappers do what they’re both best known for; spit relentless bars. The “BULLETS AND BROKEN GLASS” rapper kicks the track off by immediately asserting his presence and dominance. After declaring that everybody else in the rap game is dead, he gets right to it.

“We did a lot more than heat up the game / I feel we flammable / Empty the clip like, ‘keep the change, you filthy animal’ / They built a cannibal, tell the killers, ‘come chill with Hannibal,” Payne raps explicitly. The murderous bars and horror movie inspiration are characteristics evidently riddled throughout the rest of his discography.

Banks fits right in over the haunting production, subsequently spitting a verse reminiscent of his prime days. “Ripped out my patient coat, a few screws loose / I’m a schizo rappin’, no compassion,” spits the “Beamer, Benz, Or Bentley” rapper during his verse.

The fiery new song represents the duo’s first time officially teaming up on a track, but we certainly hope it will happen again soon.

One of Payne’s most successful songs to date follows a similar format. It’s 2020’s “Butcher Meets Leatherface,” which finds him squaring off with Benny The Butcher.

Last year alone, the Brooklyn native dropped three projects. The first of which, BEAUTIFUL PAYNE 4, arrived in January. The seventh instalment of his notorious IF COCAINE COULD TALK series came in March, followed by the seven-track BLOOD ON MY CHAINSAW in April. Furthermore, the original mixtape in his aforementioned ICCT series came to streaming services before the year’s end.

Quotable Lyrics:

These rappers hatin’, I ain’t movin’ an inch

Stupid decision, shootin’ stars, superhuman event

Cocaina, they think a n*gga come from Cuban descent

Itchy trigger finger, don’t make me shoot at you in defense