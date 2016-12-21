rap song
- Music"fukumean" Nabs Gunna This Incredible Streaming Milestone For Rap In 2023Despite massive bangers from the likes of Travis Scott and Drake, no other hip-hop song was as dominant on DSPs as Wunna's.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGunna Dethrones Drake For 2023's Most Streamed Hip-Hop Song In The U.S."fukumean" is still in heavy rotation, and is so far the biggest rap song of the year after beating out the 6 God's "Search & Rescue." By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRJ Payne Taps Lloyd Banks For New Single, "BANKS MEETS PAYNE"The new single serves as Payne's first release of 2023.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicArnold Schwarzenegger Spits Bars On New Motivational SongArnold Schwarzenegger is featured on Andreas Gabalier's new song about him.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLou The Human Follows Up "Humaniac" Mixtape With "Sour"Lou the Human gets "Sour" for the summer. By Safra D
- MusicEminem's World Record Might Be Broken By North London RapperEminem could lose his record to a lesser-known emcee.By Matt F
- NewsSeventeenRich Chigga drops brand new self-produced track, "Seventeen" on Soundcloud.By hnhh