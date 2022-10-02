Philly-bred battle rap kingpin RJ Payne is back with a new track, “BULLETZ AND BROKEN GLASS.” Rapping alongside him are hip-hop legends Bun B and Ice-T, and along with nostalgic production from frequent producer Cartune Beatz, the combination makes for a blast from the past. It seems to be a teaser for Payne’s upcoming Leatherface 4 project, which follows up 2021’s previous installment in the series.

It’s not the first time RJ swapped bars with another prestigious MC this year. Last March, he teamed up with Method Man for the track “Butterfly Effect.” With these new offerings, the Bronx-born rapper continues to build a consistent catalog of intricate wordplay and quintessential East Coast production. The sampled loop is dizzying with some extra piano notes in there to boost the progression, and the simple drum pattern keeps the emphasis on the lyrics.

Payne opens the track with a boisterous verse that pays tribute to many of his forefathers in hip-hop. His rhyme schemes in particular are immaculate throughout his verse, and his rugged delivery emphasizes each and every bar to craft the best verse on the track. Bun B’s verse is a bit smoother by comparison, but still hits that threatening and powerful tone. Finally, Ice-T closes the track out with some brag raps that cement his commitment to staying true to his lifestyle and sound. He’s one of the genre’s oldest living pioneers, and in the wake of PnB Rock’s tragic passing, he’s said he’s done trying to explain L.A. gang culture. He’s got years and years of stories in his discography already.

You can check out “BULLETZ AND BROKEN GLASS,” the latest from RJ Payne, Bun B, and Ice-T below.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m out of order, we slaughterin’ MCs,

Damn n***a walk on water, the aura of Pimp C,

I’m an underground king, need a warrior? Send me



Ain’t no luck in winnin’ this race,

I want a crib the same size as Russell Simmons’ estate,

Hustle been the escape, we tuck you in for the hate,

F**kin’ right, tell Uncle Ice to buzz us in at the gate