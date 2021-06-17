RJ Payne
- SongsRJ Payne Taps Lloyd Banks For New Single, "BANKS MEETS PAYNE"The new single serves as Payne's first release of 2023.By Isaac Fontes
- SongsRJ Payne Taps Bun B & Ice-T For "BULLETZ AND BROKEN GLASS"If you're looking for some old-school trunk-knocking this week, look no further than this new track.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsRJ Payne Brings Papoose, Royce Da 5'9", Rah Digga & More On "Hells Fury"RJ Payne delivers a massive posse cut with some assistance from Papoose, Royce Da 5'9", Rah Digga, Kay Slay, and Cory Gunz. By Aron A.
- MixtapesRJ Payne Drops "Leatherface 3: There Will Be Blood" Ft. Redman, Havoc & MoreRJ Payne spits bars over dark production on his new mixtape "Leatherface 3: There Will Be Blood."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRJ Payne & Redman Rev The Chainsaw On "Blood Everywhere"RJ Payne and Redman bring Leatherface intensity to eerie Cartune Beatz production on "Blood Everywhere."By Mitch Findlay