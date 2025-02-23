RJ Payne & Erick Sermon Bring More Than A "3 PIECE" On New EP

Erick Sermon and RJ Payne came through with three cold-blooded bangers on the "3 PIECE" EP, oozing with confidence and charisma.

Nevertheless, we're glad that Erick Sermon and RJ Payne are still putting in work to deliver quality lyricism and fiery passion. 3 PIECE is a quick hitter with a no-filler policy, and a perfect listen for a quick commute or stroll this Sunday (February 23). Hopefully this won't be their last lyrical display of 2025, as fans will always want more.

On the lyrical front, Erick Sermon and RJ Payne flex their muscles with ease, the former from a veteran perspective and the latter from battle rap expertise. Payne often links up with hip-hop legends for killer cuts like these, such as his " BULLETZ AND BROKEN GLASS " track with Bun B and Ice-T. On the other hand, the EPMD icon sometimes keeps up to date with what's going on in rap today. For example, he claimed back in 2024 that Kanye West was working on a new solo album , although this didn't really pan out in the way fans expected.

RJ Payne and Erick Sermon turned into an unstoppable lyrical force on their new 3 PIECE EP, following hot singles over the past few years like " BANKS MEETS PAYNE " and the enduring legacy of classics like Strictly Business . This new boxing-themed, bite-sized project opens up with a sampled vocal intro from Mike Tyson, and goes into a dizzying barrage of punchlines across its next three tracks. As far as the production, it carries the New York boom-bap soul that you likely know and love, with particularly sharp drums and hypnotizing piano lines.

