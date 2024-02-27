Erick Sermon Says Kanye West’s Next Solo Album Will Be A Return To The Old Ye

Erick Sermon says that he worked with Kanye West on new music in Florence, Italy, last year, and the songs the rapper was putting together sounded like the old Kanye. Reflecting on the experience during an interview with HipHopDX, Sermon explained that the tracks were separate from Ye’s work with Ty Dolla Sign on Vultures and instead, for an upcoming solo effort.

“The record I was working on wasn’t what him and Ty Dolla Sign was doing at the time,” Sermon recalled. “I was working on Y3, Ye’s solo album […] Hopefully, we can finish what we started, y’know, ’cause I had him on Hip Hop. I was like, ‘You got to rhyme and we have to do the stuff that you used to do ’cause you ill at that,’ y’know? And he listened […] I had [the old Kanye] back.”

Kanye hasn't provided details on his next solo release, but he intends to drop two more projects with Ty Dolla Sign to round out the Vultures trilogy. He shared the first installment independently on February 10. It features collaborations with Freddie Gibbs, YG, Quavo, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, his own daughter, North, and several more artists. It debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200, marking the rapper's 11th consecutive album to do so. West has said he intends to drop the second and third installments of the trilogy on March 8 and April 5. Check out Sermon's interview with HipHopDX below.

Erick Sermon Speaks On Working With Kanye West

Elsewhere in the interview, Sermon discusses working with Dr. Dre and details how the legendary producer's process changed his approach to music. Be on the lookout for further updates on Erick Sermon on HotNewHipHop.

