Erick Sermon Net Worth 2024: What Is The EPMD Star Worth?

Erick Sermon, the legendary rapper and producer known for his pioneering work with the iconic group EPMD, has solidified his place in the annals of hip-hop history. As of 2024, his net worth stands at an impressive $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Let's delve into the journey of this hip-hop luminary, from his early days with EPMD to his flourishing solo career and various ventures that have contributed to his wealth.

Read More: Kanye West Dropping Solo Album "Y3" Soon, Erick Sermon Claims

EPMD Formation And Rise To Prominence

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1988: Rappers Parish Smith (right) and Erick Sermon of the hip hop group EPMD pose for a portrait circa 1988 in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Erick Sermon, alongside his longtime friend and collaborator Parrish Smith, formed EPMD (Erick and Parrish Making Dollars) in Brentwood, New York, during the late 1980s. The duo quickly gained recognition for their unique sound and lyrical prowess, becoming one of the most influential acts in East Coast hip-hop. EPMD's debut album, Strictly Business, released in 1988, was a critical and commercial success, laying the foundation for their subsequent dominance in the rap scene.

Solo Career & Production Credits

NEW YORK, NEW YORK--MAY 26: Rapper-Producer Erick Sermon of EPMD appears in a portrait taken at Sorcerer Sound taken on May 26, 1993 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Following EPMD's success, Erick Sermon embarked on a successful solo career while also making significant contributions as a producer. His debut solo album, No Pressure, dropped in 1993 and featured hit singles like "Stay Real" and "Hostile." Sermon's subsequent solo releases, including "Double Or Nothing" and "Insomnia," further solidified his status as a formidable solo artist in the rap game.

Beyond his work as a rapper, Sermon's production credits are equally impressive. He has crafted beats for a plethora of renowned artists, including Redman, Keith Murray, and Das EFX, among others. Sermon's production style, characterized by funky basslines and soulful samples, has left an indelible mark on the hip-hop landscape, earning him widespread acclaim and respect from his peers.

Read More: Erick Sermon Reflects On Overcoming Opioid Addiction

Diversified Ventures & Entrepreneurial Spirit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 29: Erick Sermon performs onstage during Day 2 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Apart from his musical endeavors, Erick Sermon has ventured into various business opportunities that have contributed to his net worth. He co-founded the label Def Squad Records and served as the CEO of his own imprint, Def Squad Presents. Additionally, Sermon has invested in real estate and other ventures, showcasing his entrepreneurial acumen beyond the realm of music.

Sermon's keen business sense and diverse ventures have not only bolstered his financial standing but also cemented his legacy as a multifaceted artist and entrepreneur. His ability to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the music industry while maintaining relevance and profitability speaks volumes about his resilience and foresight.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Erick Sermon's net worth of $7 million in 2024 is a testament to his enduring influence and success in the world of hip-hop. From co-founding EPMD to forging a prosperous solo career and venturing into entrepreneurship, Sermon has left an indelible mark on the industry. As he continues to evolve and innovate, his legacy as a trailblazing artist and astute businessman remains firmly intact.