Erick Sermon says that he spent time in a rehab facility in 2022 while battling an addiction to opioids. The EPMD rapper detailed his experiences in a candid post on Instagram, Saturday.

“2023 WOW. so blessed to have lived this long,” Erick Sermon wrote. “Life isn’t guaranteed so don’t take it for granted. I’m fresh out of rehab . 7 months clean from opioids..During this time my moms was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer liver kidney and chest. Changed my entire life around.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 20: Erick Sermon of EPMD performs at It’s Time For Hip Hop In NYC: Queens at Forest Hills Stadium on August 20, 2021 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

He continued: “My family is being attacked from every angle but the devils a liar. I’m believe that my GOD has us.. time to move forward in a loving manner. Without love it doesn’t work. Believe me Through all of this I love life I just wanna find a different way to function in it. Blessings ppl.”

Sermon didn’t get into specifics regarding how much time he spent at the treatment facility. Numerous friends and fans of Sermon’s shared their support in the comments section, including DJ Scratch.

“I’m so happy you finally went & got some help. I’m proud of you @erick_sermon,” Scratch wrote.

In addition to reflecting on his addiction struggles, Sermon reminded fans to be on the lookout for his next album, Dynamic Duos.

“Oh yeah. My new project on the 300 label coming SOON,” he went on. “Don’t ever think I’m gonna stop. DYNAMIC DUO S. u never heard anything like this before.”

Sermon previously mentioned working with Dr. Dre for the first time on the upcoming project.

Check out Erick Sermon’s full post below.

