- MusicRod Wave Tells Gillie & Wallo That Drake Is Dream Collab, They Call His Team To LinkThe soul-rap star had a phone call with Drake's team during "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game," so Wallo and Gillie certainly gave him his money's worth.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWill Smith Shows Love To Joyner Lucas For His Latest Single "Broski"Apparently Joyner is the Fresh Prince's favorite rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Hip-Hop HistoryFat Joe Calls Kanye West His Favorite Rapper: "He Made 'Jesus Walks'"Fat Joe has nothing but praise for Kanye West. By Aron A.
- MusicMoneybagg Yo Is Pharrell's Favorite RapperPharrell Williams praises Moneybagg Yo, whom he declares to be his current favorite rapper out right now. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTory Lanez Reveals His Current Favorite RapperTory Lanez sends some fan love to Ohgeesy. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsYoung Thug Is Slept On According To Damian LillardYoung Thug has a famous fan in Portland Trail Blazer, Damian Lillard.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Jordan Says Drake Is His Favorite Artist Right NowMJ is a big fan of Drake right now.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Praises 2 Chainz; Says He’s One Of His All-Time Favorite RappersDrake calls 2 Chainz one of his favorite rappers in the new album trailer for "Pretty Girls Like Trap Music."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicPlayboi Carti: "Curren$y Used To Be My Favorite Rapper"Cash Carti cites Spitta as a fave.By Milca P.
- MusicTop 5 DOA: Your Favorite Rappers Share Their Favorite RapperWho's your favorite rapper's favorite rapper?By Mitch Findlay