Michael B. Jordan Says He's Lonely

Michael B. Jordan has opened up about his emotional struggles in a recent interview. "There’s a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating and the weight is isolating. The worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands. Sometimes falling into the spaces of being alone, feeling alone. I go back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what’s the best partner for me. easy. It’s not just ‘I love you, you love me'," Jordan told On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Furthermore, Jordan revealed that he wants to start living life in a way he hasn't experienced yet. “There’s also a part of me that really hasn’t lived life yet. I haven’t traveled for fun. I gotta start living. I’ve sacrificed and I’ve zoned in for so long. I’m not looking but it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me," he noted. Jordan is currently tied to serval projects, including a Rainbow Six movie that would serve as a sequel to his 2021 film, Without Remorse.

Michael B. Jordan Car Crash Investigation Closed Over Insufficient Evidence

Meanwhile, Jordan escaped his December car crash without charge earlier this year. The LAPD closed an investigation into Jordan following reports that the actor had been involved in a drag racing-induced car crash in December. According to a police spokesperson, the department felt they had "insufficient evidence" to prove that Jordan was responsible for the crash and thus would not pursue charges.

At the time, the prevailing theory was that Jordan had been racing another car. Dashcam footage released by TMZ after the crash showed Jordan's blue Ferrari racing alongside a red Ferrari before Jordan appeared to lose control and slammed into the side of a parked car on the side of the road. Jordan was not seriously injured but refused to give police his version of events when originally questioned. The driver of the other car later came forward to deny that the pair had been racing.

