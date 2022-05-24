dj jazzy jeff & the fresh prince
- MusicWill Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Set To Reunite At Grammys Hip-Hop TributeThe Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff will be back together as a piece of Grammys rap history.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's "Code Red" Turns 30"Code Red" marked the end of an era for DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince.By Watson George
- Original ContentDJ Jazzy Jeff Talks "Making Beats" Program, "Fresh Prince" Days, & Reminiscing With Will SmithHip Hop icon DJ Jazzy Jeff is helping aspiring producers learn the game. He chatted with us about breaking Hip Hop's rules, admiring this generation of beatmakers, & being the same Jeff from Philly (who apparently makes great Kool-Aid!). By Erika Marie
- Hip-Hop HistoryWill Smith Admits He Hated Being Called "Soft" As A RapperWill Smith was frequently called "soft" in hip-hop because he didn't use profanity in his music. By Aron A.