Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Set To Reunite At Grammys Hip-Hop Tribute

The Grammy's are continuing their 2023 celebration the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. All year many of the institutions that represent the genre and participants in its rise to fame have been paying tribute to its history. Even the Grammys themselves made a flashy tribute to rap earlier this year. During the 2023 Grammys, they gathered decades of hip-hop royalty together for a major performance celebrating the history of the genre.

Now, they have another tribute to the genre coming later this year and there's once again a ton of talent involved. Headlining the group is Will Smith, returning to his Fresh Prince moniker to reunite with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The duo have a storied history with the Grammys being the first rap act to ever win an award from the academy and then the very next year becoming the first rap act to perform at the show. They're included in a roster of performers also highlighted by Cypress Hill, E-40, GloRilla, Gunna, Jeezy, Latto, T.I., 2 Chainz, YG, Common, Talib Kweli, and many many more. Check out the full roster of performers below.

Will Smith Returning As "The Fresh Prince"

The massive Hip-Hop 50th anniversary special is being taped next week. Fans can watch it when it airs on CBS next month on December 10 at 8:30. The reunification comes during a turbulent time for Smith who hasn't had much public profile since his notorious Oscars slap last year.

Smith has also been dealing with some of the public fallout from his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir. To promote the book she did a series of bombshell interviews revealing details about her and Will's relationship and her history with 2pac. In one interview she describer her and Will's relationship as living entirely separate lives. What do you think of The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff reuniting for a Grammys hip-hop tribute? Let us know in the comment section below.

