Quincy Jones' Official Cause Of Death Revealed

Quincy Jones died after battling with pancreatic cancer, according to TMZ. The outlet confirmed the news through obtaining a copy of Jones’ death certificate released by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. The filing listed the disease as Jones’ official cause of death.

Jones' publicist Arnold Robinson confirmed the news of his passing back on November 4th. “Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing,” Robinson said in a statement at the time. “And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

Fans Pay Tribute To Quincy Jones At His Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Flowers are seen on the Hollywood. Walk of Fame star of Quincy Jones on November 04, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Countless celebrities have come out with tributes in honor of the late Jones. His daughter, actor Rashida Jones, labeled him a "giant," an "icon," a "culture shifter," and a "genius" in a statement on Instagram. She wrote: "I was fortunate enough to experience this love in close proximity. I’ll miss his hugs and kisses and unconditional devotion and advice. Daddy, it is an honor to be your daughter. Your love lives forever." Others to speak out included LL Cool J, Ice T, and many more.