Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Backlash To His Pardon Request From Donald Trump

BY Cole Blake 2.8K Views
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 22: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs at Spectrum Center on January 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)
Boosie Badazz doesn't think the backlash is fair.

Boosie Badazz has responded to the backlash he's been facing on social media for reaching out to President Donald Trump in request of a pardon for his gun charges. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) just a few hours after posting about the idea of a pardon, Boosie fired back at critics of his move.

"DAM I AINT NO SO MANY PEOPLE DONT WANT ME TO BE PARDONED," he wrote in all-caps. "THIS 'SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD' WOULD RATHER SEE U FALL THAN BE GREAT!! N NOT JUST WITH ME WITH ANY FAMOUS PERSON!! 'U BETTER KNOW' THAT SOON AS YOU GET INTO SOME SH*T THEY GO KICK U WAY HARDER WHEN U DOWN THEN THEY LIFTED U UP WHEN U WAS UP!! WE GOTTA STAY OUTTA TROUBLE!! PEOPLE WANT U N PRISON AWAY FROM YOUR KIDS #itsfunnytothem CAUSE THEY HAVE NEVER BEEN."

Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Fans

Shortly afterward, Boosie followed-up in another post on the platform: "N ONE MORE THANG!! YALL SAYING I SHOULDNT ASK FOR A PARDON. SHUT THE F*CK UP. IM GO KEEP ASKING. THIS MY LIFE. I ASKED BIDEN FOR ONE MONTHS AGO NOW IM ASKING TRUMP!! WHERE IM FROM CLOSED MOUTHS DONT GET FED. MY CASE WAS ALREADY DISMISSED I DESERVE A PARDON #arguewithyamoma." It wasn't the first time Boosie requested a pardon either, having done so back in November, less than 24 hours after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Check out his latest message for the president above.

Since his inauguration on Monday, Trump has been active in handing out pardons. He's forgiven charges against a massive number of people involved with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Additionally, Trump signed a record 26 executive orders on his first day in office. They included new policies on immigration, energy, criminal justice, and more. He further wants to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America within the next 30 days.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
