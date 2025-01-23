Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Backlash To His Pardon Request From Donald Trump

Boosie Badazz has responded to the backlash he's been facing on social media for reaching out to President Donald Trump in request of a pardon for his gun charges. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) just a few hours after posting about the idea of a pardon, Boosie fired back at critics of his move.

"DAM I AINT NO SO MANY PEOPLE DONT WANT ME TO BE PARDONED," he wrote in all-caps. "THIS 'SOCIAL MEDIA WORLD' WOULD RATHER SEE U FALL THAN BE GREAT!! N NOT JUST WITH ME WITH ANY FAMOUS PERSON!! 'U BETTER KNOW' THAT SOON AS YOU GET INTO SOME SH*T THEY GO KICK U WAY HARDER WHEN U DOWN THEN THEY LIFTED U UP WHEN U WAS UP!! WE GOTTA STAY OUTTA TROUBLE!! PEOPLE WANT U N PRISON AWAY FROM YOUR KIDS #itsfunnytothem CAUSE THEY HAVE NEVER BEEN."

Boosie Badazz Fires Back At Fans

Shortly afterward, Boosie followed-up in another post on the platform: "N ONE MORE THANG!! YALL SAYING I SHOULDNT ASK FOR A PARDON. SHUT THE F*CK UP. IM GO KEEP ASKING. THIS MY LIFE. I ASKED BIDEN FOR ONE MONTHS AGO NOW IM ASKING TRUMP!! WHERE IM FROM CLOSED MOUTHS DONT GET FED. MY CASE WAS ALREADY DISMISSED I DESERVE A PARDON #arguewithyamoma." It wasn't the first time Boosie requested a pardon either, having done so back in November, less than 24 hours after Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Check out his latest message for the president above.