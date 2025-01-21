Snoop Dogg Sets Off The Internet Again With MLK Tribute Following Trump Performance

Snoop Dogg is not doing himself any favors as of late, but he seems pretty content about going about his business. Over the last couple of days, the West Coast rap icon has been receiving a hefty amount of backlash for his seemingly newfound support of current President Donald Trump. In the past, Snoop has not had nowhere near the same level of fondness for political leader. The internet has made that very clear by digging up a video from 2017 he posted to Instagram during Trump's first go around at the White House.

"So ain't nobody gonna perform for Donald Trump huh," he says sarcastically. "Which one of you j****oo a** n*****s gon' be the first one to do it? I'm waiting, I'm gon' roast the f*** out of you. Uncle Tom a** n****s for doing it. Which one of you n****s is gon' do it first? 'I's be's the one's to perform for 'em sir!" Folks have flocked to that post pointing out ruthlessly how it's aging "like fine milk."

Snoop Dogg Continues To Face The Music

Additionally, people who are fans of Snoop Dogg but not of Trump also feel betrayed because he was one of a few to perform at the first Crypto Ball prior to the inauguration yesterday. The Death Row Records owner appeared to address that with sharing a seemingly AI-generated song from The Middle Fingers called "Unfollowed U." That of course ticked off a lot more people. Elon Musk, a staunch Trump supporter, got in on the action too though. "The vibe shift is real," he wrote in taunting fashion underneath that old clip we mentioned.

Today though, the heat on Snoop persists, according to AllHipHop. Due to it being Martin Luther King Jr. Day yesterday as well he took to the time to share an extensive tribute for the activist. Snoop did so with old clips of his past speeches and memorable quotables. "🙏🏿 🇺🇸" he captioned it. However, if this was done to try and win back some folks, it failed. "But you’re supporting Trump….. it’s not adding up," one points out. "What would he think of your inaugural appearance?" another questions. At this point, there may not be much of a chance for Snoop to redeem himself. But then again, he remains quite calm about all of this, so he may be just fine.