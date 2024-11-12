Plies Wants Fans To Stop "Wasting Time" Complaining About The Election

The rapper has weighed in.

Plies is not someone typically associated with politics. At least, when it comes to his music. The rapper spent most of his career making love songs, party songs, or some myriad of both. He decided to break from his musical persona on November 11, however. The rapper, who was a vocal supporter of Kamala Harris, broke his silence on the outcome of the recent U.S. presidential election. He was not happy with the results, but he had a constructive message for fans.

Plies hopped on Twitter to offer some advice. The rapper believed that anybody who was complaining about the U.S. election results was simply wasting their time. "Stop wasting your time telling people what they're about to get the next four years," he asserted. "If you haven't learned anything else, u should've learned people will make themselves believe anything they want." Plies didn't limit his advice to calling out his fans, however. He claimed that the better way to spend the upcoming presidential term is to just focus on what they can control in their own lives.

Plies Suggested That Fans Focus On Themselves

"Let people live their life good or bad," Plies posited. "Focus your energy on u & yours." This passionate statement was actually the culmination of a Twitter rant that the rapper embarked on this Veteran's Day. He previously blamed the end of "normality" on social media. He also lamented the belief that extremism has become the go-to stance on practically every talking point in today's world. "The more extreme u are the better," he angrily tweeted. "These are the times we're living in if u not extreme u not popular." This is not the first time the rapper has vented his frustrations via social media.