Offset Can't Help But Scathingly Shade Cardi B While Signing A Fan's Magazine

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1171 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Shade Cardi B Signing Fan Magazine Hip Hop News
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Offset will likely be a big focus of Cardi B's next album "Am I The Drama?" whether the former couple keeps up with these shots or not.

Offset is currently gearing up towards a new album coming soon, and all the narratives around him are converging around its release. The reason why is because of another upcoming project from his former partner Cardi B, and fans expect both records to at least hold significant shade towards each other.

What's more is that they have made this nasty disdain no secret, whether that's through their online presence or their real-life actions. Livebitez recently caught a very curious fan interaction on Instagram in which the former Migo was handing out autographs to a group of fans.

One fan in particular had a few items for 'Set to sign, including his Rolling Stone magazine cover with the Bronx femcee back when they were still together. He didn't make a fuss about it in the moment, offering up his signature with grace. But Offset had a message for Cardi B, as he wrote "OVER!" on the magazine over where the issue displayed their names.

As such, it's clear that neither MC will shy away from their shade, as Cardi has done a lot online to speak on the split. Now that they both have opportunities to elaborate on wax, we don't expect this public fallout to become any less scathing or direct.

Read More: Quavo Smacks A Reporter's Camera For Asking About The Diddy Trial

Offset Cardi B Divorce

But this whole divorce process also saw the former couple give people advice on breakups. Cardi B spoke on splits post-Offset divorce during a recent livestream.

"If you’re going through a breakup, if you’re going through some s**t with your baby’s father or some s**t, if you’ve just got a divorce, if you’re heartbroken, go outside with your f***ing friends," she remarked. "When I kept going outside, people was like, ‘Oh, she got three kids.’ F**k that. When you go outside with your friends, your friends are healing you. I really felt like my friends was healing me. There was times that I was at home by myself and I started feeling lonely and I started feeling anxiety."

Meanwhile, Offset and Cardi B's recently competing singles gave an idea of what a potential musical tussle could look like. We will see if they keep it private, on wax, or wholly in the public moving forward.

Read More: 50 Cent Puts Diddy's Lawyer On Blast Once Again Following His Closing Argument

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.5K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.3K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Relationships Cardi B Claims God Told Her To Give Stefon Diggs A Chance 3.8K
Entertainment: Hot 97s Summer Jam Music Cardi B Claps Back At Claims That She Abandons Her Kids To Go Party 975