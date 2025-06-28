Offset is currently gearing up towards a new album coming soon, and all the narratives around him are converging around its release. The reason why is because of another upcoming project from his former partner Cardi B, and fans expect both records to at least hold significant shade towards each other.

What's more is that they have made this nasty disdain no secret, whether that's through their online presence or their real-life actions. Livebitez recently caught a very curious fan interaction on Instagram in which the former Migo was handing out autographs to a group of fans.

One fan in particular had a few items for 'Set to sign, including his Rolling Stone magazine cover with the Bronx femcee back when they were still together. He didn't make a fuss about it in the moment, offering up his signature with grace. But Offset had a message for Cardi B, as he wrote "OVER!" on the magazine over where the issue displayed their names.

As such, it's clear that neither MC will shy away from their shade, as Cardi has done a lot online to speak on the split. Now that they both have opportunities to elaborate on wax, we don't expect this public fallout to become any less scathing or direct.

Offset Cardi B Divorce

But this whole divorce process also saw the former couple give people advice on breakups. Cardi B spoke on splits post-Offset divorce during a recent livestream.

"If you’re going through a breakup, if you’re going through some s**t with your baby’s father or some s**t, if you’ve just got a divorce, if you’re heartbroken, go outside with your f***ing friends," she remarked. "When I kept going outside, people was like, ‘Oh, she got three kids.’ F**k that. When you go outside with your friends, your friends are healing you. I really felt like my friends was healing me. There was times that I was at home by myself and I started feeling lonely and I started feeling anxiety."