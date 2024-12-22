The "Sunset" Nike Air Max Plus Golf Redefines Course Style

BYBen Atkinson34 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Fans already love the original Air Max Plus in this colorway.

The Nike Air Max Plus Golf is arriving in a bold "Sunset" colorway. This release brings the iconic gradient of orange and yellow hues to the golf course. The vibrant design captures the essence of the original Air Max Plus while introducing new performance features. First, the upper replaces the classic mesh with durable leather, offering added resilience and a premium look. This change ensures the shoes can handle the wear and tear of the greens. The "Sunset" iteration includes a spikeless outsole designed for reliable traction. This feature makes it perfect for golfers who want stability without sacrificing comfort.

Additionally, the Tuned Air technology in the midsole provides superior cushioning and support for long days on the course. The shoe’s wave-like design remains intact, giving it a dynamic and stylish edge. Transitioning seamlessly from course to casual wear, the Air Max Plus Golf balances performance and style. Its vibrant gradient ensures it stands out, while the updated materials enhance functionality. Golfers and sneaker enthusiasts alike will appreciate the blend of nostalgia and innovation. With its bold look and practical features, the Nike Air Max Plus Golf "Sunset" is a must-have for those looking to elevate their game.

Read More: Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low Drops In Cool “Ocean Fog”

"Sunset" Nike Air Max Plus Golf

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black spikeless sole paired with a white midsole. Also, the midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a signature element of the Nike Air Max family. Further, the uppers are crafted from gradient leather, with hades of orange for a striking effect. Black laces complement the design, and a small Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Overall, this pair boasts a vibrant, sunset-themed colorway that looks stunning on foot.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset”  will be released sometime in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Official Look At Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 2 “Twelve Time”

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...