The "Sunset" Nike Air Max Plus Golf Redefines Course Style

Fans already love the original Air Max Plus in this colorway.



The Nike Air Max Plus Golf is arriving in a bold "Sunset" colorway. This release brings the iconic gradient of orange and yellow hues to the golf course. The vibrant design captures the essence of the original Air Max Plus while introducing new performance features. First, the upper replaces the classic mesh with durable leather, offering added resilience and a premium look. This change ensures the shoes can handle the wear and tear of the greens. The "Sunset" iteration includes a spikeless outsole designed for reliable traction. This feature makes it perfect for golfers who want stability without sacrificing comfort.

Additionally, the Tuned Air technology in the midsole provides superior cushioning and support for long days on the course. The shoe’s wave-like design remains intact, giving it a dynamic and stylish edge. Transitioning seamlessly from course to casual wear, the Air Max Plus Golf balances performance and style. Its vibrant gradient ensures it stands out, while the updated materials enhance functionality. Golfers and sneaker enthusiasts alike will appreciate the blend of nostalgia and innovation. With its bold look and practical features, the Nike Air Max Plus Golf "Sunset" is a must-have for those looking to elevate their game.

"Sunset" Nike Air Max Plus Golf

These sneakers feature a black spikeless sole paired with a white midsole. Also, the midsole includes multiple air bubbles, a signature element of the Nike Air Max family. Further, the uppers are crafted from gradient leather, with hades of orange for a striking effect. Black laces complement the design, and a small Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Overall, this pair boasts a vibrant, sunset-themed colorway that looks stunning on foot.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset” will be released sometime in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

