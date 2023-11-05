Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset” Coming Back Next Fall

This colorway is beautiful.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset” Coming Back Next Fall

The Nike Air Max Plus, an enduring favorite in sneaker culture, is revisiting its iconic "Sunset" colorway that was initially released back in 2018. This classic model, celebrated for its combination of style and comfort, continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals. The "Sunset" colorway, known for its vibrant gradient of orange and yellow hues, is set to make a comeback, invoking nostalgia among fans who remember its original release. This reissue is expected to attract both sneaker collectors and those who appreciate the timeless design.

The Nike Air Max Plus holds significance as a symbol of innovation, boasting the Tuned Air technology in the midsole, delivering enhanced cushioning and support. Its distinctive wave-like upper design has made it a sought-after choice for athletes and style-conscious individuals. As the "Sunset" colorway gets ready to hit the market once again, the Nike Air Max Plus reaffirms its position as a timeless icon in the sneaker world, demonstrating the enduring appeal of both its design and the colorways that have left a lasting mark on sneaker culture.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Dusty Cactus” Gets A First Look

“Sunset” Nike Air Max Plus

Nike Air Max Plus
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole. The midsole features multiple air bubbles, a staple of the Nike Air Max family. A gradient mesh constructs the uppers, transitioning from red to yellow. Also, the laces are black and a small Nike Swoosh is present on the sides of the sneakers. The Nike logo is featured on the tongues, and the heels feature the Tuned Air logo. Overall, this pair features a vibrant, sunset-themed colorway that will look incredible on foot.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus “Sunset”  will be released sometime in the Fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Sunset
Image via Nike
Nike Air Max Plus
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 ’86 OG Golf “Royal” Coming Soon

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.