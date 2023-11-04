Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Dusty Cactus” Gets A First Look

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature is making waves with its upcoming "Dusty Cactus" colorway. This innovative model, known for its fusion of style and sustainability, continues to captivate environmentally-conscious sneaker enthusiasts. The "Dusty Cactus" colorway plans to introduce a fresh and eco-friendly look, drawing inspiration from nature's color palette. Anticipated to attract not only sneaker collectors but also those who appreciate sustainable design choices, this release holds promise.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature is significant for its commitment to environmental responsibility, with materials made from recycled and sustainable sources. It remains a sought-after choice for those who value both style and the planet's well-being in their footwear. As the "Dusty Cactus" version prepares to hit the market, the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature reinforces its position as a symbol of style and sustainability. This special colorway adds an exciting layer of eco-conscious appeal to the sneaker's legacy, ensuring its appeal to a wide range of enthusiasts who appreciate both its design and its environmental commitment.

"Dusty Cactus" Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a dusty cactus rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with dusty cactus leather overlays on the Nike Swoosh. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have volt insoles which feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Dusty Cactus” will be released in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

