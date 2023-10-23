Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” Photos

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is a sneaker model that emphasizes sustainability through its use of recycled materials. This innovative shoe incorporates 20% recycled components, contributing to a greener environment. By integrating recycled materials into its construction, the Next Nature model reduces waste and minimizes its impact on the planet. Nike's plan to improve sustainability is evident in this design, as it aims to create a positive change in the footwear industry. The pair functions just like the Dunk Low but features environmentally-friendly materials.

The incorporation of recycled materials not only reduces the demand for new resources but also encourages a more circular approach to manufacturing. The Next Nature model sets an example for other brands by showcasing the potential for eco-friendly practices in the fashion industry. With its focus on environmental responsibility, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature contributes to a more sustainable future while maintaining style and performance. Overall, this pair is stylish and also helps the environment: a two-in-one.

"Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a white leather base with coconut leather overlays and a smokey mauve Swoosh. Also, the laces feature the same cream color. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have coconut milk insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future. Overall, these sneakers feature environmental materials and a cohesive colorway that will certainly be a fan favorite when they are released.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” will be released sometime in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

