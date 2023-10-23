Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” Photos

A new Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is here.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” Photos

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is a sneaker model that emphasizes sustainability through its use of recycled materials. This innovative shoe incorporates 20% recycled components, contributing to a greener environment. By integrating recycled materials into its construction, the Next Nature model reduces waste and minimizes its impact on the planet. Nike's plan to improve sustainability is evident in this design, as it aims to create a positive change in the footwear industry. The pair functions just like the Dunk Low but features environmentally-friendly materials.

The incorporation of recycled materials not only reduces the demand for new resources but also encourages a more circular approach to manufacturing. The Next Nature model sets an example for other brands by showcasing the potential for eco-friendly practices in the fashion industry. With its focus on environmental responsibility, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature contributes to a more sustainable future while maintaining style and performance. Overall, this pair is stylish and also helps the environment: a two-in-one.

Read More: Nike SB React Leo “Thunder Blue” Official Photos Revealed

"Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a white leather base with coconut leather overlays and a smokey mauve Swoosh. Also, the laces feature the same cream color. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have coconut milk insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future. Overall, these sneakers feature environmental materials and a cohesive colorway that will certainly be a fan favorite when they are released.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” will be released sometime in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Coconut Milk
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low Next Nature
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rugged Orange” Gets Drop Details

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.