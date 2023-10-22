Nike SB React Leo “Thunder Blue” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike SB React Leo is a highly anticipated skateboarding shoe, known for its exceptional performance and style. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming "Thunder Blue" colorway. This new colorway introduces a striking combination of blue shades, promising to be a fresh and eye-catching option for skaters and sneaker collectors. Also, the "Thunder Blue" design exudes energy and excitement. Nike's SB React Leo is a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering top-notch products for skaters.

With the "Thunder Blue" colorway, Nike showcases their creativity and innovation, catering to the skateboarding community's desire for both function and aesthetics. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike SB React Leo in the "Thunder Blue" colorway, a dynamic choice for skaters and those who appreciate stylish footwear. Overall, Nike continues to push the boundaries of skateboarding shoe design, offering a blend of style and performance that keeps the skating culture vibrant and exciting.

"Blue Thunder" Nike SB React Leo

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers are made from yellow leather with blue suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh on the sides is a dark blue leather, matching the suede. Also, Leo Baker adds a personal touch to the sneakers by adding their personal branding on the tongues. Overall, this is a popular and comfortable shoe loved by many. The colorway is simple and the tones of blue and yellow work in harmony. This pair is dropping later next year, so keep your eyes peeled for an exact drop date.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB React Leo “Thunder Blue” will be released in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $95, as this is a grade school-only release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

