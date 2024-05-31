Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Flax Suede” Officially Revealed

Nike eco-friendly model found in a suede color scheme.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is gearing up for its release in the "Flax Suede" colorway. This upcoming edition features a coconut milk leather base, giving it a clean and fresh look. Flax suede overlays add a touch of sophistication and warmth. The "Flax Suede" colorway stands out with its blend of textures and neutral tones. The coconut milk leather base provides a smooth, premium feel. The flax suede overlays enhance the design, offering a stylish contrast. Sustainability is at the core of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature. This sneaker represents Nike's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

The coconut milk and flax color palette is versatile, making these sneakers perfect for various outfits. Sustainable construction doesn't compromise on durability or style. The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Flax Suede" is more than just a sneaker, it's a step towards a more sustainable future. With its stylish design and eco-friendly materials, this release is sure to attract attention from both sneaker enthusiasts and environmentally conscious consumers. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds.

"Flax Suede" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a flax rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a coconut milk base with flax suede overlays and matching suede Swoosh. Also, the laces feature the same flax color. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have flax insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Flax Suede” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike