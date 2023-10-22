Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rugged Orange” Gets Drop Details

Another pair dropping in Rugged Orange.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low, an iconic sneaker, continues to captivate fans with its upcoming "Rugged Orange" colorway. This classic shoe, beloved for its timeless design, is about to get a fresh and eye-catching makeover. The "Rugged Orange" colorway boasts vibrant orange hues that promise to make a bold statement. It's an exciting addition to the Air Force 1 Low collection and an ideal choice for those seeking a blend of style and comfort. Nike's Air Force 1 Low is celebrated for its quality construction and versatility. It’s one of the top sneakers of all time, and it’s still receiving clean colorways.

It's a go-to sneaker for various occasions and a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts. The "Rugged Orange" edition adds a contemporary twist to the beloved Air Force 1 Low, demonstrating Nike's commitment to innovation in design and color. As the release of the "Rugged Orange" colorway approaches, fans and collectors can look forward to a sneaker that combines the best of style and comfort. Keep an eye out for this vibrant and fashionable option that continues the legacy of the timeless Air Force 1 Low.

"Rugged Orange" Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike Air Force 1 Low
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a clean white midsole. White leather forms the uppers with additional white leather overlays. Also, the Nike Swoosh and branding on the tongue introduce a touch of color, sporting a rugged orange hue. The heel tab also boasts rugged orange tones and showcases white Nike branding. Overall, this pair features a simple colorway. An all-white base with complimenting orange accents is a minimal yet colorful display on the AF1 Low. Note this pair is a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Rugged Orange” will be released on November 2nd. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Rugged Orange
Image via Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low
Image via Nike

