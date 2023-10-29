Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Soft Yellow” Release Details Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature, a sustainable and stylish sneaker, is making waves with its upcoming "Soft Yellow" colorway, catching the eye of eco-conscious consumers and fashion enthusiasts alike. This eco-friendly model is crafted with recycled materials, showcasing Nike's commitment to sustainability. The "Soft Yellow" colorway is set to bring a vibrant and nature-inspired look to the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature, making it an appealing choice for those who value both style and environmental responsibility. This shoe is designed with a Crater foam midsole, which is lightweight and responsive, enhancing both comfort and performance.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature's significance lies in its dedication to reducing environmental impact through innovative design. It features reground rubber in the outsole and recycled canvas uppers, reducing waste and supporting a greener future. As the "Soft Yellow" version prepares to launch, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature continues to set the bar for sustainability and style, serving as a prime example of Nike's ongoing commitment to producing sneakers that are not only fashionable but also eco-friendly, making it a compelling choice for conscious consumers.

"Soft Yellow" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

The sneakers feature a brown gum sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with light brown and yellow leather overlays and a light blue Swoosh. Also, the laces feature the same cream color. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have soft yellow insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future. Overall, these sneakers feature environmental materials and a cohesive colorway that will certainly be a fan favorite when they are released.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Soft Yellow” will be released sometime in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

