Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Game Royal” First Photos

The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a classic basketball sneaker designed for optimal performance. It features a high-top silhouette that provides ankle support during intense games. The sneaker's design includes a mix of leather and textile materials, ensuring both durability and breathability. The iconic Nike Swoosh is prominently displayed on the sides, adding to the shoe's sporty aesthetic. The Air cushioning technology in the sole offers comfort and impact protection, enhancing the overall wearing experience.

With its straightforward yet effective design, the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 is a timeless choice for basketball players and sneaker enthusiasts who appreciate functionality and style on and off the court. The colorways range from simple monochromes to bold combinations, catering to diverse style preferences. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88's legacy as a reliable basketball sneaker continues to make it a sought-after option for those seeking a blend of performance and classic design. Now, the sneaker is getting a new colorway, dubbed "Game Royal" and it sports a more low-key, undercover look.

"Game Royal" Nike Air Alpha Force 88

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole with a matching white and grey midsole. The uppers feature white leather. The Nike Swoosh is a game royal leather and the strap across the laces, a staple of the Alpha Force 88, is black. The heels feature minimal Nike Air branding and the tongue features the Alpha Force logo with an orange basketball. The orange gives the sneaker a pop of color but otherwise, these sneakers are white and game royal blue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 "Game Royal" will be released at some point in the Summer of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

