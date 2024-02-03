Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Platinum Tint/Malachite” Photos Revealed

Prepare for a fresh wave of style with the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 and its upcoming "Platinum Tint/Malachite" colorway. These kicks are all about bringing a sleek and modern vibe to the iconic silhouette. In the upcoming "Platinum Tint/Malachite" edition, the Air Alpha Force 88 introduces a blend of platinum tint and malachite shades, creating a chic and eye-catching look. The color combination adds a touch of sophistication to the timeless design, making them stand out in any crowd.

Known for its comfort and classic charm, the Air Alpha Force 88 maintains its reputation as a reliable choice for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Platinum Tint/Malachite" colorway takes things up a notch, infusing a dose of contemporary flair into this beloved model. Whether you're a long-time fan or a newcomer to the Air Alpha Force 88 scene, the upcoming colorway promises to be a go-to option for those who want to step out in style. Keep an eye out for the "Platinum Tint/Malachite" release, as these kicks are set to make a statement and elevate your sneaker game.

“Platinum Tint/Malachite” Nike Air Alpha Force 88

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a black sole and a midsole in white. The uppers are made of white leather. The Nike Swoosh on the sides is in black leather, and the strap above the laces, a regular part of the Alpha Force 88, is black and features green Nike branding. Minimal Nike Air branding is on the heels, and the tongue shows the Alpha Force logo with an orange basketball. The orange adds a bit of color, but mostly, these sneakers are in white and malachite green accents.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Platinum Tint/Malachite” will be released at some point in the Summer of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $140 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

