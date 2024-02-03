Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” Coming Soon

twist. The upcoming "Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise" colorway is set to drop, adding a fresh and playful touch to this iconic silhouette. Decked out in metallic platinum and pink rise hues, these kicks boast a perfect blend of chic and vintage. The color combination adds a lively pop to the classic design, making them stand out in style. The Air Max 1 '87, known for its timeless appeal, continues to capture hearts with its comfort and aesthetic charm.

The metallic platinum and pink rise colorway inject a burst of personality into this beloved sneaker, making it a must-have for those who love a touch of flair. Whether you're a long-time fan of the Air Max 1 '87 or a newcomer ready to embrace its retro cool, the "Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise" edition promises a delightful addition to your collection. Keep an eye out for these kicks, as they're about to hit the scene, offering a perfect blend of classic charm and contemporary style.

Read More: Nike Air Force 1 Low Next Nature “Yin and Yang” Pack Drops Soon

“Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” Nike Air Max 1 ‘87

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey, white, and pink rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a metallic platinum mesh base with both metallic platinum and pink rise overlays. Also, a Pink Swoosh can be found on the sides of the shoes. Next, white laces and pink Nike branding are located on the tongue. Overall, this pair features a cohesive colorway. Finally, note that this release is a WMNS exclusive, meaning only women’s sizing will be available.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Metallic Platinum/Pink Rise” will be released in the summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low “Live, Laugh, Love” Officially Revealed

[Via]

Check Out These Most Wanted Kicks To Get For Valentine's Day

This post contains affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.