Kid Cudi Teases Potential Off-White Sneaker Collaboration

BY Ben Atkinson
Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 21: Kid Cudi attends Netflix's "Happy Gilmore 2" New York Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Kid Cudi teased a potential Off-White sneaker collaboration on social media honoring his late friend Virgil Abloh.

Kid Cudi has sent sneaker fans into speculation mode with cryptic social media posts. The rapper shared images suggesting a possible Off-White sneaker collaboration in the works.

Below a photo showcases the signature yellow Off-White warning tag attached to a white sneaker. Another image shows Cudi wearing an Off-White-inspired graphic sweatshirt at a fashion event. The teases carry deep personal significance given Cudi's friendship with late Off-White founder Virgil Abloh.

Abloh passed away in 2021, leaving an irreplaceable void in fashion and culture worldwide. This potential collaboration would honor that meaningful relationship between the two creative visionaries.

Kid Cudi has been expanding his fashion footprint significantly beyond his musical achievements. He launched a capsule clothing collection with Off-White in January 2026 to critical acclaim. The collection demonstrated Cudi's design sensibility and connection to Virgil's creative legacy.

Details remain scarce about what this sneaker collaboration might actually look like currently. The white base visible in the teaser photos suggests a clean minimalist aesthetic. Off-White's deconstructed design language would pair perfectly with Cudi's alternative creative vision.

Whether this collaboration comes to fruition remains uncertain at this early stage. Cudi has a history of teasing projects that sometimes take years to materialize. Fans will need to stay patient and watch for additional updates or announcements.

The potential partnership represents an exciting intersection of music, fashion, and meaningful tribute.

Kid Cudi

That iconic yellow warning tag is instantly recognizable to anyone following streetwear culture. Off-White built its entire aesthetic around industrial design elements and deconstructed silhouettes.

The white sneaker base hints at a clean canvas for Virgil's signature interventions. We can barely see any details beyond that crispy white leather upper material. The tag placement suggests this could be attached to the lacing system traditionally.

Cudi's friendship with Virgil went back years before his tragic passing in 2021. They collaborated creatively and supported each other's boundary-pushing work across industries.

A sneaker collaboration would be a beautiful tribute to that creative brotherhood. It would also cement Cudi's position as a legitimate fashion collaborator beyond celebrity endorsements.

