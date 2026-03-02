All The Way Up - Song by Fat Joe & Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Infrared

Back in 2016, Fat Joe and Remy Ma turned up on "All The Way Up," and enduring hit featuring French Montana and Infrared.

Ten years ago today, Fat Joe and Remy Ma teamed up with French Montana and Infrared for one of the biggest songs of their careers. Overall, "All The Way Up" is one of those rap hits that you can't help but love. It is a song that has become a mainstay at the club and at sports stadiums around North America. Back in 2016, it was impossible to go to a football or basketball game and not hear this track ring off. From the production to the hook to the verses, this is a very memorable song that will stay stuck in your head for hours. While Fat Joe and Remy Ma were in the twilight of their careers, there is no denying they came through with what many consider to be their best song in years.

Release Date: March 2, 2016

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: Plata O Plomo

Quotable Lyrics from All The Way Up

Had to stash the jewels, these bitches so reckless
Keep my hoes on cruise, I'm talkin' naughty nothings
Shorty uptown showin' off her new things
Couldn't take it all so I gave her un chin

Awards & Commercial Performance

While "All The Way Up" was nominated for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the Grammys, it ended up losing. After all, 2016 was an extremely competitive year for rap hits. Having said that, the song peaked at 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. It is now three-times platinum in the United States, meaning it has sold three million units. It remains one of the biggest hits of Fat Joe and Remy Ma's storied careers.

