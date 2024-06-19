Remy Ma Essential Songs

Explore Remy Ma's 7 essential tracks, highlighting her lyrical skill and impact on hip-hop, from "Lean Back" to "Shether."

Remy Ma is a hip-hop powerhouse. She first gained prominence as a member of Fat Joe’s Terror Squad in the early 2000s, where her standout verses on tracks like "Lean Back" showcased her commanding presence. Despite facing significant challenges, including a six-year prison sentence, Remy Ma's comeback has been nothing short of remarkable. Her determination has solidified her reputation as one of the most formidable women rappers in the industry.

Throughout her career, Remy Ma has dropped many impactful tracks highlighting her staying power. Her music often explores themes of empowerment, survival, and triumph. From her debut solo album, There's Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, to her high-profile collaborations with artists like Fat Joe and Lil' Kim, Remy has consistently proven her ability to remain relevant and influential in an ever-evolving industry. As we delve into seven of Remy Ma's essential songs, we’ll see how she navigated her career's highs and lows, continually shaping hip-hop with her voice and indomitable spirit.

1. "Lean Back" With Terror Squad, Fat Joe (2004)

In 2004, Remy Ma emerged as a standout star with her feature on Terror Squad’s hit "Lean Back." This track, from the album True Story, became a defining anthem of the summer. This was largely thanks to its contagious beat produced by Scott Storch and its memorable hook. Climbing to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, "Lean Back" cemented Remy Ma's place in hip-hop.

Further, her verse on "Lean Back" was key. The track's success highlighted her talent and influenced the sound of mid-2000s hip-hop, reinforcing her reputation as a formidable artist. This song remains a classic, symbolizing the era when Remy Ma’s skills shone brightly within the collective, paving the way for her subsequent achievements as a solo artist.

2. "All The Way Up" With Fat Joe, French Montana (2016)

In 2016, Remy Ma made a significant comeback with "All the Way Up," her collaboration with Fat Joe. This track from their joint album, Plata O Plomo, quickly became a hit, landing in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy nomination. Produced by Edsclusive, the song perfectly complements Remy Ma's sharp lyricism and powerful presence.

The track was more than a commercial success. It also symbolized resilience and redemption for Remy Ma. After serving a six-year prison sentence, her return with such a strong track demonstrated her ability to reclaim her position in hip-hop. "All the Way Up" was widely acclaimed for its energetic production and the undeniable chemistry between Remy Ma and Fat Joe. This became an anthem and a staple in her discography.

3. "Conceited" (2006)

Also released as a single from her debut album, There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story, "Conceited" displayed Remy Ma's confidence and lyrical dexterity. Produced by Scott Storch, the track features a beat that perfectly complements her bold and assertive delivery. "Conceited" quickly became an anthem for self-assuredness, with Remy Ma exuding swagger and poise. Moreover, the song played a crucial role in establishing her solo career. "Conceited" received considerable airplay and praise for its empowering message, solidifying Remy Ma's reputation as a potent voice. This track remains a fan favorite.

4. "Whuteva" (2006)

In 2006, Remy Ma made a gutsy statement with "Whuteva" from her debut solo album. Produced by Buckwild, the track is a high-energy anthem that showcases her unrelenting spirit. "Whuteva" came at a pivotal time when Remy was stepping out as a solo artist. She was aiming to establish her own identity in hip-hop. The track’s assertive lyrics helped her do just that, earning her respect and recognition as a serious contender in a male-dominated industry. Further, the song's success was crucial in elevating her profile. It proved she could hold her own and deliver hits on her own terms.

5. "Shether" (2017)

In 2017, Remy Ma shook the hip-hop world with "Shether." It was a ferocious diss track aimed squarely at Nicki Minaj. Over the instrumental of Nas’s classic "Ether," Remy Ma unleashed a torrent of scathing bars, addressing personal and professional grievances with Minaj. Unsurprisingly, "Shether" quickly went viral, generating buzz and sparking a heated debate. The song's impact was also immediate and significant. It marked one of the most memorable moments in recent hip-hop history. Additionally, "Shether" reaffirmed Remy Ma's reputation as a formidable MC, unafraid to take on industry heavyweights.

6. "Ante Up (Remix)" With M.O.P., Busta Rhymes, Teflon (2001)

In 2001, Remy Ma delivered a memorable verse on the remix of M.O.P.'s hardcore anthem "Ante Up." Joining forces with Busta Rhymes and Teflon, Remy Ma added her fierce energy and unmistakable presence to an already explosive track. The "Ante Up" remix solidified Remy Ma's reputation as a formidable lyricist and a powerful presence in a predominantly male genre. Her performance on this track was a pivotal moment early in her career. This collaboration also elevated her status within the hip-hop community and highlighted her fearlessness. Remy's involvement in this iconic remix further set the stage for her future successes and solidified her place as one of hip-hop's most respected female MCs.

7. "Wake Me Up" Ft. Lil Kim (2017)