Fat Joe Essential Songs

Fat Joe's essential tracks highlight his enduring impact in hip-hop with iconic hits like "Lean Back" and "What's Luv?".

The Bronx's vibrant streets have birthed numerous hip-hop legends, and Fat Joe stands tall among them. His journey from rough neighborhoods to becoming a hip-hop legend is a testament to his strength and talent. Hitting the scene in the early ’90s, Joe quickly stood out with his strong presence and lyrical ability. From his beginnings with Diggin’ in the Crates Crew (D.I.T.C) to creating Terror Squad Records, Fat Joe has always found ways to stay relevant in an ever-changing industry.

Further, Fat Joe has undeniably impacted rap music with several unforgettable hits throughout his career. Not only does his music capture what’s happening on the streets, but it also resonates worldwide. These five songs are all essential pieces of Fat Joe’s career because they represent different points where he showed how universal he could be as an artist while remaining timeless in his appeal. Each one also signifies growth and just why he will go down as one of history’s greatest artists within this genre.

1. "Lean Back" - Terror Squad ft. Fat Joe & Remy Ma

In 2004, the Terror Squad released their album True Story, featuring the hit single "Lean Back." It took over radio stations and dance floors almost immediately after its release. The track's production got people moving, thanks to Scott Storch. This sparked a new trend where people would lean back while doing some easy but memorable steps as they danced along with it. Further, Fat Joe’s delivery of this song was also powerful, making Remy Ma’s verse stand out, making them one of the best rappers at that time.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “Lean Back” reached No. 1 for three weeks straight during its run in the Top 10. It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group! Additionally, it became successful not only commercially but also culturally. Therefore, if there ever was any doubt about his place in hip-hop history, then tracks like these should put all those arguments to rest because they show how capable he is when creating music that large numbers can appreciate.

Released in 2002 from Fat Joe's album Jealous Ones Still Envy (J.O.S.E.), "What's Luv?" became one of the early 2000s' defining tracks. Featuring the sultry vocals of Ashanti and inspired by Tina Turner's classic "What's Love Got to Do with It," the song blends hip-hop and R&B. The contagious chorus and smooth production by Irv Gotti made it a massive hit, appealing to a broad audience and receiving extensive radio play. "What's Luv?" also peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking one of Fat Joe's highest-charting singles. The song's success was further cemented with its Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration nomination. "What's Luv?" again highlighted Fat Joe's skillset as an artist but also showed his ability to create timeless hits that echo across different music genres​

3. "Make It Rain" Ft. Lil Wayne

"Make It Rain" is one of the most successful tracks from Fat Joe’s album Me, Myself & I released in 2006. The song features Lil Wayne and is characterized by the hard-hitting production by Scott Storch. The track tells about showing off money and success which goes perfectly with the high-energy beat. Hardly surprisingly, “Make It Rain” reached impressive heights on the charts – No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Moreover, this single has been certified platinum in digital sales by RIAA and has over a million downloads. It was also Grammy-nominated for Best Rap Performance Duo or Group. Further, its music video, directed by R Malcolm Jones, matches the opulent theme visually. These days, you still can hear “Make It Rain” being played at any club spinning Fat Joe records.

4. "All The Way Up" With Remy Ma Ft. French Montana & Infrared

Released in 2016, "All the Way Up" marked a triumphant return for Fat Joe, featuring longtime collaborator Remy Ma, along with French Montana and Infrared. The song was the lead single from Fat Joe and Remy Ma's joint album Plata O Plomo. It features a booming beat and an anthemic chorus, showcasing the chemistry between Fat Joe and Remy.

"All the Way Up" achieved impressive commercial success, peaking at No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning platinum certification from the RIAA. The track was also nominated for two Grammy Awards: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Its energy and hook made it a staple in clubs and on radio. Meanwhile, the music video, set in Miami, emphasized the song's lavish and celebratory vibe. "All the Way Up" reinforced Fat Joe's relevance in modern hip-hop and solidified his ability to produce hits across different eras.

5. "Flow Joe"

Unleashed in 1993 as the lead single from his debut album Represent, "Flow Joe" marked Fat Joe's entry into mainstream hip-hop. The track features gritty lyrics and a hard-hitting prodution by Diamond D, reflecting the raw sound of early '90s East Coast rap. It also highlights Fat Joe's remarkable storytelling ability and his powerful presence on the mic.