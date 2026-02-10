Kanye West Announces First European Concert Since 2014

BY Cole Blake
Rolling Loud California 2024
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage during the "Vultures 1" playback concert during Rolling Loud 2024 the at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Kanye West announced the concert on Tuesday, as he continues to work on his upcoming studio album, "Bully."

Kanye West will be making his long-awaited return to Europe on June 6, 2026, for a concert at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. It marks his first performance on the continent since 2014. 

"We look forward to welcoming Ye to GelreDome. This is an event of international scale and a special moment for Dutch audiences," a GelreDome spokesperson said in a press release. "We expect significant demand."

Presale tickets will be available on Thursday, February 12, at 10:00 AM CET, followed by a general sale on Friday, February 13, at 10:00 AM CET.

It won’t be West’s only performance in Europe. After stopping in Arnhem, he’ll travel to Reggio Emilia, Italy, for a show on July 18, 2026. Additionally, the press release notes Arnhem “will open this limited run of European dates," meaning more announcements could be on the way.

Kanye West's Apology

Kanye West's concert announcement comes after he took out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal to apologize to those he's offended over the last several years. After doing so, some fans theorized it was merely an attempt to fix his image before dropping his next album, Bully, on March 20. He shut down this idea while speaking with Vanity Fair.

"This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality," he confirmed. "This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far."

"I look at the wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am," he added. "As a public figure, so many people follow and listen to my every word. It’s important that they realize and understand what side of history that I want to stand on. And that is one of love and positivity."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
