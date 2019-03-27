hits daily double
- NumbersYoung Thug's "PUNK" Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" In Its First WeekThug’s compelling, highly-anticipated album is expected to seize the No. 1 spot on the charts.
By Angela Savage
- NumbersEminem "Music To Be Murdered By" & Mac Miller "Circles" Sales ProjectionsLooks like Em is going to come out on top. By Noah C
- NumbersPost Malone's "Hollywood Bleeding" Is The Biggest Album of 2019Post tops every chart. By Noah C
- MusicKanye West Pursues "Yandhi" Trademark Amid "Jesus Is King" Delay Rumors: ReportWill "Yandhi" drop first?By Erika Marie
- NumbersLil Tecca's "We Love Tecca" First Week Sales RevealedLil Tecca's first week was impressive.By Aron A.
- MusicPost Malone Reportedly Set To Release "New Single" With Young Thug On July 5thDoes Post Malone have a goody bag in store following the July 4 celebrations in 2019?By Devin Ch
- MusicLogic's Early Sales Projections Revealed For "Supermarket" SoundtrackLogic clings to a Top 10 in this early projection of the week's sales figures.By Devin Ch
- NumbersYoung Thug's "PUNK" Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" In Its First WeekThug’s compelling, highly-anticipated album is expected to seize the No. 1 spot on the charts.