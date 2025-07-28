Yeat has announced a new EP titled, Dangerous Summer, that will be dropping on Friday, August 1st through Capitol Records. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he shared a picture of the cover artwork, which he says was shot by director Harmony Korine. "NO ROLL OUT. NO DELUXË," he wrote in the caption.

Fans in the comments section of his post are ecstatic about the news. "OMG PLEASE MY GLORIOUS KING," one user wrote. Another added: "Gonna be a DANGEROUS SUMMER." Others posted plenty of fire emojis.

Based on the teased lack of a "roll out," it's unclear how much more information fans will be getting before hearing the project on Friday. Yeat hasn't confirmed a tracklist, but did recently collaborate with BNYX on the song, "IM YEAT." BNYX commented on the Instagram announcement as well.

Yeat New Music

Yeat's Dangerous Summer will be his first project since dropping A Dangerous Lyfe, earlier this year. That effort marked his sixth studio album.

In other news, Yeat recently teamed up with Taco Bell to give his fans a chance at adding their own unique creation to the official menu. “Spoke to my family at Taco Bell,” the rapper wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I’ma give y’all a chance to make your own item… It might just end up on the full menu.”

In promoting the partnership, Taco Bell shared a picture of Yeat while announcing his “YeatWrap,” which takes the classic Crunchwrap Supreme but features steak instead of beef with no tomatoes, and a creamy jalapeño sauce. “This isn’t just customization,” Taco Bell CMO Taylor Montgomery said in a press release, as caught by Rap-Up. “It’s about creating something that’s perfectly theirs, and maybe even inspiring someone else’s new favorite. It’s the ultimate fan-first move — and it just might land their creation on menus nationwide." Taco Bell previously teamed up with Lil Nas X and Doja Cat.