Travis Scott Shuts Down The Adidas Y3 Rumors

Travis Scott’s adidas Y3 rumors had real traction last week after he appeared in full Y3 gear during the Las Vegas F1 weekend. The timing raised eyebrows because it came right after his latest Air Jordan 1 Low release.

Fans thought he was signaling a major shift. The look felt intentional, and Travis doesn’t wear anything without a purpose. That moment alone was enough to keep the idea alive, especially with adidas rebuilding its roster and pushing Y3 into a new era.

Today he shut everything down as Travis posted an IG story showing the Jordan Jumpman Jack he designed with Chase B and added the caption “Know exactly how we rocking.” The message was clear. There’s no move happening.

The Jordan partnership is still intact and the Jumpman Jack has become an important part of this chapter for him. The silhouette marks his first real step outside the Jordan 1 and shows how far his line can stretch.

A tease like this also shows how fast the conversation shifts. One adidas outfit sparked debate and a sneaker post ended it. The photo highlights the Chase B pair with its neon outsole and layered build.

The image also keeps attention on his current work rather than a maybe future move. That’s the real story. Travis is staying where he is, especially after he just had a record-breaking auction Aj1 release.

Read More: Hundreds Of Foot Locker Stores Set To Close Down

Is Travis Scott Leaving Jordan?

Image via Travis Scott

The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack comes with a black mesh base and soft cream suede across the upper. The panels bring depth while a black forefoot strap adds structure.

Further pink Jumpman logos sit on the tongue for a sharp contrast. The neon green outsole brings a bright edge under the sail midsole. A geometric heel and padded collar help the shoe feel stable and give the edgy Travis vibe.