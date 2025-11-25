Travis Scott Shuts Down The Adidas Y3 Rumors

BY Ben Atkinson 138 Views
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Travis Scott speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Travis Scott took to Instagram to dispel rumors that he was leaving Jordan Brand for Adidas and Y3 after he was seen wearing a jacket.

Travis Scott’s adidas Y3 rumors had real traction last week after he appeared in full Y3 gear during the Las Vegas F1 weekend. The timing raised eyebrows because it came right after his latest Air Jordan 1 Low release.

Fans thought he was signaling a major shift. The look felt intentional, and Travis doesn’t wear anything without a purpose. That moment alone was enough to keep the idea alive, especially with adidas rebuilding its roster and pushing Y3 into a new era.

Today he shut everything down as Travis posted an IG story showing the Jordan Jumpman Jack he designed with Chase B and added the caption “Know exactly how we rocking.” The message was clear. There’s no move happening.

The Jordan partnership is still intact and the Jumpman Jack has become an important part of this chapter for him. The silhouette marks his first real step outside the Jordan 1 and shows how far his line can stretch.

A tease like this also shows how fast the conversation shifts. One adidas outfit sparked debate and a sneaker post ended it. The photo highlights the Chase B pair with its neon outsole and layered build.

The image also keeps attention on his current work rather than a maybe future move. That’s the real story. Travis is staying where he is, especially after he just had a record-breaking auction Aj1 release.

Is Travis Scott Leaving Jordan?
travis-scott-adidas-y-3-sneaker-news
Image via Travis Scott

The Chase B x Jordan Jumpman Jack comes with a black mesh base and soft cream suede across the upper. The panels bring depth while a black forefoot strap adds structure.

Further pink Jumpman logos sit on the tongue for a sharp contrast. The neon green outsole brings a bright edge under the sail midsole. A geometric heel and padded collar help the shoe feel stable and give the edgy Travis vibe.

The black laces keep the palette tight. Small details also tie back to Chase B and his place in the Cactus Jack circle. The pair feels ready for daily rotation and still carries that collector energy.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
