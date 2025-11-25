News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
y-3
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Sneakers
Travis Scott Shuts Down The Adidas Y3 Rumors
Travis Scott took to Instagram to dispel rumors that he was leaving Jordan Brand for Adidas and Y3 after he was seen wearing a jacket.
By
Ben Atkinson
November 25, 2025