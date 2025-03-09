Hallelujah! Kanye West & The Sunday Service Choir Makes Its Return On March 16

Kanye West is ready to get back to spreading the gospel. On Saturday evening (March 8), the mogul announced the return of Sunday Service. In a Instagram post with Jason White, Ye reveals the choir's return next week. He captioned the post, "And just like that we're back Sunday Service returning March 16th." The reason for their reunion remains unknown. The announcement would receive a surge of fan comments mixed with prasies and ridicule.

"OHHH WE BACK ON THE JESUS ARC ?," commented a fan. Supporting his return to gospel, a fan recited, "Can't Tell Me Nothing," commenting, "I had a dream i could buy my way to heaven, when i awoke, i spent that on a necklace." It was suggested that the announcement means the sequel to Ye's original gospel album, Jesus Is King. "Jesus Is King 2," commented the fan. Another asked if the announcement means the reutrn of Yeezus. They commented, "Are you coming back for us ye?? please, for the king of kings, the man who created all of us??"

Kanye West Sunday Service

Kanye West’s Sunday Service began in January 2019 as a private gathering where gospel and hip-hop converged. Held in undisclosed locations, these weekly sessions featured a choir and live band performing gospel-infused renditions of Kanye’s songs alongside spiritual hymns. Over time, Sunday Service grew into a cultural and spiritual movement, drawing comparisons to revivalist gatherings. In April 2019, Kanye brought Sunday Service to Coachella on Easter Sunday, elevating its reach. Thousands gathered as gospel, soul, and hip-hop blended into a spectacle of devotion. The performance cemented Sunday Service as a defining moment in both music and spirituality.