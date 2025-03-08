Kanye West Deludedly Calls His Nazi Embrace His "Most Unbelievable Accomplishment"

February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West on stage duringThe 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West recently tried to set up another interview with Joe Rogan, but Joe told him on Twitter that he was talking to an impersonator.

Kanye West has spent most of his time on Twitter as of late launching bigoted comment after incendiary statement after controversial move. It's par the course for his album rollouts, evidenced by his recent claim that his new album Bully has that "antisemitic sound." Sadly, over the past few years, Ye seems to have put more effort into his backlash provocations than into his actual music. Still, he apparently feels oddly prouder of this decision than of his art. The Chicago creative recently had this to say on the social media platform this week: "AS A BLACK MAN BECOMING AN ACTUAL NAZI IS DEFINITELY MY MOST UNBELIEVABLE ACCOMPLISHMENT TO DATE."

Of course, he has plenty of other accomplishments, but he would currently rather spend his time failing to double-check his contacts before attempting to land on other controversial media platforms. Kanye West fell for a Joe Rogan impersonator online, and the podcast host had to let the rapper know about this via Twitter when Ye posted a screenshot of their alleged text messages. Maybe this is all damage control, but it certainly doesn't sound out of the ordinary.

Kanye West Twitter

Elsewhere, though, sometimes Kanye West uses his Twitter for more random reasons. He recently called Rolling Loud out for allegedly banning Dave Blunts from performing his more divisive material. "Dave Blunts gotta song that say ladyboy on it and Rolling Loud told him he can’t perform it But he can perform everything that’s talking about guns," Ye tweeted. "His team told him that, not us," the hip-hop festival's social media account clapped back on the platform. If only every little thing that he engaged with on Twitter was as easy to dismiss and get over...

Meanwhile, other celebrities like Amber Rose think that people are enabling Kanye West's behavior for the worse. "I've experienced the good side of him," she remarked on Club Shay Shay. "But when he surrounds himself with people that just feed the dark side of him, he's not living at his full potential. So I feel bad when I see things that he does sometimes. And I'm like, you don't have somebody around you that's maternal in a way that... They're gonna sit you down and love on you and get you to do the right things. You know? [...] I think he has enablers around him that don't actually care about him."

