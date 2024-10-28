Former Teacher Alleges Kanye West's Donda Academy Had "Hitler Vibes"

She's suing for wrongful termination.

Kanye West talked up Donda Academy when it was launched in 2022. The rapper wanted to provide a space for the leaders and innovators to hone their talents without having to adhere to standard models of education. The school never really caught on, however, and allegations made by a former staff member may provide clarity as to why. Cecilia Hailey is currently suing Kanye West for wrongful termination. Her suit alleges she she was fired for pushing back against the rapper's curriculum. The former teacher also went into detail about said curriculum in a new interview.

Cecilia Hailey spoke with The U.S. Sun about her time working under Kanye West. She alleged that the rapper wanted the students to march, as well as take shooting classes. Hailey claims that she voiced her concern for these practices. "I'm thinking that is not gonna happen if I’m here," she noted to the outlet. "That's not acceptable, it’s not necessary, and what does that have to do with education?" Hailey said that she felt Kanye West was "delusional" and likened his practices to Adolf Hitler. Someone who West has openly (and controversially) expressed admiration for in the past.

Kanye West Allegedly Sanctioned Bullying

"Teaching these kids to march," she claimed. "To be honest with you I kind of got like Hitler vibes around that or real bizarre things." Cecilia Hailey alleged that Donda Academy teachers were not allowed to step in and prevent bullying among students. She alleged that students regularly got physical, which she felt was an even bigger issue given the wide range of ages. "So you might have a fourth grader hitting on a kindergarten or a first grader," Hailey said. "We had kids hiding under tables because they were afraid. It was mayhem, really."