If Kanye West hasn't dropped your jaw yet with some of things he's said or done on social media lately, you might after watching this video. Akademiks TV snagged a clip from Kanye West's volatile Twitter page that shows him doing his best impersonation of Adolf Hitler.

He's standing on some barren stage with red curtains in the background with a crowd invisible to the viewer. "Ye giving a wholesome speech," is the caption that Akademiks TV uses to describe this. However, if you enter Kanye West's address into Google, it's not so lighthearted.

The speech that Ye's giving here is actually an English translation of one of Hitler's speeches. The Nazi leader delivered it in 1935 at Krupp Factory. It was the largest steel and arms manufacturers in Europe during the 20th century.

There, Hitler spoke passionately about the Nazi regime, urging people to believe in the cause and Germany's future. Kanye West even tweeted this out last week. The speech reads, "Whether you believe my work is right, whether you believe that I have been diligent, that I have worked, that I have stood up for you during these years, that I have used my time decently in the service of my people. Now cast your vote—if 'YES,' then stand by me, as I have stood by you!"

Kanye West "Heil Hitler" Music Video

Back then, Hitler was met with uproarious cheers. Sadly, the people in the video clapped for Ye as they seem to not know anything about the origins of it. Where we have also seen this pop up is in the music video for "HEIL HITLER," one of the supposed singles for his next album, CUCK.

It was originally titled WW3 and was supposed to release in April. However, no one really knows when it's coming. In the visual, Kanye throws in the original recording of that same Hitler speech at the end of the track.

But overall, the reason for the Chicago rapper delivering this doesn't really make any sense at all. Afterwards, he talks to his people —presumably helping him with the music video for "HEIL HITLER"— and thanks them for their hard work.

It feels like he's using this uniting address to show he's the leader over these employees. As we alluded to earlier, this video was taken from his Twitter. Along with the clip he included this biblical quote. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."