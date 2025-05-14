Kanye West & Playboi Carti's Beef May Be Ending Soon

BY Zachary Horvath 388 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kanye west
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kanye West attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)
Overall, this has been a one-sided beef, with Kanye West mostly being the one initiating a lot of the tension.

Since March, Kanye West has not been the biggest fan of Playboi Carti, to say the least. Once somewhat of a mentor for the rising Atlanta act, Ye has had nothing but harsh criticisms. It all started due to the elusive rapper leaving the VULTURES creator off of MUSIC, vocally speaking.

Kanye does have production credits on the project. But obviously, that wasn't sufficient enough for him. We have to assume that his antics and bigoted rants on social media were potential factors that led Carti to make that tough decision.

Ultimately, we don't entirely know if he meant to enrage Kanye West like this. That's why in general; this beef has mostly been one-sided. The only response Playboi Carti has given the mogul was a simple and straightforward, "STFU," on X.

On the opposite end, it's been a steady flow of hating and attempts to ruin the Opium boss' reputation. He's also just gone off the deep end at times like with this tweet: "CARTIS JUST A SWEET KID BUT HE CROSSED THE LINE AND NOW IM GONNA EVERYTHING I CAN TO LEGALLY BURN THIS N**** IN A GAS CHAMBER. I AM THE TOP OF ALL THESE N****S AND YOU NEVER CROSS THE DON I AM THE WORST ENEMY TO HAVE."

Read More: The Diddy Trial Begins: 5 Questions We Still Need Answers For

Kanye West "Heil Hitler" Music Video

However, this tension could all be diffused really soon, according to Ye and Carti producer, Digital Nas. Per HipHopDX, he hopped on a call with streamer Sneako and revealed that the former is in talks with one of the latter's people.

He alludes to the fact they have been conversing to bury the hatchet or at least make progress towards that. "Ye is in touch with [Carti affiliate] Fritz [Owens]. I think we’re going to see a reunion soon. Hopefully. I don’t like to see my brothers separate," Nas said in a clip caught by Kurrco.

But even though this some positive news surrounding Kanye, that doesn't overshadow things like his "HEIL HITLER" music video. The song and visual have been trending online like crazy as of late for obvious reasons. Due to the consistent chants of "heil Hitler" and a famous speech by the dictator on the song, it would eventually be removed from all DSPs.

Read More: Sexual Misconduct Allegations Shaking Up Hip Hop & Hollywood

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park Music Playboi Carti Roasted Over Video Of Him Recording Ad-Libs 7.2K
President Trump Hosts Kanye West And Former Football Player Jim Brown At The White House Music Kanye West Pledges To “Legally Burn” Playboi Carti in a “Gas Chamber” 3.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 56.4K
2017 BET Experience Music Playboi Carti Shares Kind DM From Erykah Badu Following Iggy Azalea's Harsh Comments 1098