Kanye West & Playboi Carti's Beef May Be Ending Soon

Since March, Kanye West has not been the biggest fan of Playboi Carti, to say the least. Once somewhat of a mentor for the rising Atlanta act, Ye has had nothing but harsh criticisms. It all started due to the elusive rapper leaving the VULTURES creator off of MUSIC, vocally speaking.

Kanye does have production credits on the project. But obviously, that wasn't sufficient enough for him. We have to assume that his antics and bigoted rants on social media were potential factors that led Carti to make that tough decision.

Ultimately, we don't entirely know if he meant to enrage Kanye West like this. That's why in general; this beef has mostly been one-sided. The only response Playboi Carti has given the mogul was a simple and straightforward, "STFU," on X.

On the opposite end, it's been a steady flow of hating and attempts to ruin the Opium boss' reputation. He's also just gone off the deep end at times like with this tweet: "CARTIS JUST A SWEET KID BUT HE CROSSED THE LINE AND NOW IM GONNA EVERYTHING I CAN TO LEGALLY BURN THIS N**** IN A GAS CHAMBER. I AM THE TOP OF ALL THESE N****S AND YOU NEVER CROSS THE DON I AM THE WORST ENEMY TO HAVE."

Kanye West "Heil Hitler" Music Video

However, this tension could all be diffused really soon, according to Ye and Carti producer, Digital Nas. Per HipHopDX, he hopped on a call with streamer Sneako and revealed that the former is in talks with one of the latter's people.

He alludes to the fact they have been conversing to bury the hatchet or at least make progress towards that. "Ye is in touch with [Carti affiliate] Fritz [Owens]. I think we’re going to see a reunion soon. Hopefully. I don’t like to see my brothers separate," Nas said in a clip caught by Kurrco.